GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 11,649,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,972,000 after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

GRFS stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.90.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

