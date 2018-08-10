Green Street Investors LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Green Street Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Taubman Centers comprises 1.0% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $127,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $261,000.

Taubman Centers traded down $0.16, hitting $63.27, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.16. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $152.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $56.00 to $51.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

