Green Street Investors LLC Boosts Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Green Street Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up about 4.0% of Green Street Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Green Street Investors LLC owned 0.18% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust traded up $0.02, reaching $32.73, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,532. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.79. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 55.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.41%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,456.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $478,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,700 shares of company stock worth $5,995,125. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

