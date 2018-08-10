Green Dot (GDOT) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Green Dot from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a $81.43 rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

GDOT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 397,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,811. Green Dot has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.18 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jess Unruh sold 31,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,217,091.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,823,249.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Streit sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,735,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 399,470 shares of company stock worth $30,325,660. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 155,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

