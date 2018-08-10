Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Great Southern Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8898236295165 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. 36 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,966. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.32 million. sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Southern Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 906 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $52,756.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

