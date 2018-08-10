Gray Television (GTN) PT Set at $23.00 by Noble Financial

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) has been given a $23.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,515. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.56. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.11 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 25.99%. analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gray Television by 142.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,226,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 691,079 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $8,611,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Gray Television by 3,352.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gray Television by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 350,549 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

