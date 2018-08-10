Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,057 Shares of Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Golfsmith International comprises about 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Golfsmith International were worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Golfsmith International by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,182,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,580,000 after buying an additional 88,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Golfsmith International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Golfsmith International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,077,000 after buying an additional 91,708 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Golfsmith International by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 152,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golfsmith International during the first quarter worth about $4,147,000.

Golfsmith International opened at $26.58 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.03 million. Golfsmith International’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Golfsmith International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Golfsmith International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golfsmith International in a report on Monday, May 7th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Golfsmith International in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Golfsmith International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Golfsmith International Company Profile

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.

