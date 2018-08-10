Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,421 Shares of Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.92% of Scholastic worth $14,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Scholastic Corp has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

