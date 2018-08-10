Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.47 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education opened at $114.41 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $77.78 and a 52-week high of $122.19.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $236.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.13 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

