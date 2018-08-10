Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report $152.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.40 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $236.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $633.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $687.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $688.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $236.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.13 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 22.07%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7,783.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 415,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 410,568 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 239.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,242 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $14,326,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 97.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2,869.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 104,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 101,087 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education opened at $114.41 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $77.78 and a 1 year high of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

