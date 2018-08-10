Grammer (GMM) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Grammer (ETR:GMM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday.

GMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Grammer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Grammer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Grammer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Grammer stock opened at €59.90 ($69.65) on Friday. Grammer has a 1-year low of €40.60 ($47.21) and a 1-year high of €61.95 ($72.03).

Grammer AG develops and manufactures components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to carmakers and automotive system suppliers.

