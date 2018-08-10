Grammer (GMM) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Grammer (ETR:GMM) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Grammer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grammer in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Grammer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of Grammer opened at €60.00 ($69.77) on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Grammer has a 1 year low of €40.60 ($47.21) and a 1 year high of €61.95 ($72.03).

Grammer AG develops and manufactures components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to carmakers and automotive system suppliers.

