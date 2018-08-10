Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Lanxess (LXS)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. equinet set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.21 ($85.13).

Lanxess opened at €70.78 ($82.30) on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 12-month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

