Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cobham (COB) Price Target to GBX 103

Cobham (LON:COB) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 106 ($1.37) to GBX 103 ($1.33) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

COB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Cobham in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Cobham in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.88) price objective (down previously from GBX 150 ($1.94)) on shares of Cobham in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cobham from GBX 135 ($1.75) to GBX 140 ($1.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cobham from GBX 112 ($1.45) to GBX 117 ($1.51) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cobham presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 129.20 ($1.67).

COB stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.66) on Monday. Cobham has a 52 week low of GBX 107.67 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.30 ($1.95).

In other Cobham news, insider Norton Schwartz purchased 5,000 shares of Cobham stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,414.24). Also, insider David Mellors sold 122,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £154,745.64 ($200,317.98). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,166 shares of company stock worth $669,989.

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

