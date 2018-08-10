Goldman Sachs Group Boosts NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target to $324.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $324.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.25. 168,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $152.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.20. The company has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total transaction of $229,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $5,565,324.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,512,019,000 after buying an additional 1,656,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,000,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,689 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,191 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,711,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $396,464,000 after purchasing an additional 844,514 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24,174.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 756,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 753,748 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.