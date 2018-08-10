Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (CBK) a €11.75 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.75 ($13.66) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a €13.80 ($16.05) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.58 ($12.30).

Commerzbank opened at €8.76 ($10.19) on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 1 year high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

