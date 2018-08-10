Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Position Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG Partners were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 51.0% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 35,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMLP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 16.74%. equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.577 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.87%.

Golar LNG Partners Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.