Gogo (GOGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.64 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Gogo traded up $0.06, hitting $4.30, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 13,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Gogo has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $334.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GOGO. ValuEngine downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Gogo from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “under perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert H. Mundheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 140,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $740,255.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 656,915 shares of company stock worth $3,330,733. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.