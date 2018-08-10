Gogo (GOGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.64 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.
Gogo traded up $0.06, hitting $4.30, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 13,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Gogo has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $334.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.30.
Several research firms have issued reports on GOGO. ValuEngine downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Gogo from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “under perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
