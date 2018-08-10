Gocompare.Com Group PLC (GOCO) Insider Acquires £151.04 in Stock

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) insider Nick Wrighton acquired 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £151.04 ($195.52).

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.43) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Gocompare.Com Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 84.62 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.55).

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 118 ($1.53) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 145 ($1.88) to GBX 150 ($1.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.74).

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

