Glu Mobile (GLUU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Glu Mobile from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.14.

NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 143,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,514. The stock has a market cap of $877.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.56 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hany Nada sold 466,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $2,798,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,295,863 shares of company stock worth $7,799,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth $1,415,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,374,000 after purchasing an additional 460,693 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 38.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 42,721 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

