Glu Mobile (GLUU) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of Glu Mobile opened at $6.36 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $860.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.56 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 50,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 105,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 268,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,695.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,295,863 shares of company stock worth $7,799,490. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,374,000 after buying an additional 460,693 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 42,721 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 165,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

