Globalstar (GSAT) Lowered to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital lowered shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $0.70 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Globalstar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,476. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.73 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a return on equity of 145.71% and a net margin of 172.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 21,646,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 392,000 shares during the period. New Generation Advisors LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 10.3% during the first quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 5,887,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 5.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,792,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 301,626 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 32.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 3,976,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 976,355 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 557,991 shares during the period.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.