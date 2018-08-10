Global Water Resources Inc (GWR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th.

TSE GWR opened at C$12.50 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.94.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.09 million.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

