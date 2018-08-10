Global Partners LP (GLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to post $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Global Partners posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Partners will report full year sales of $10.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $11.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Partners.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Global Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Global Partners opened at $19.50 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $676.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Global Partners by 1,107.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 146,210 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 136,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Global Partners by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 54,825 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

