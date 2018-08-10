Global Financial Private Capital LLC Buys 2,801 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,491,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 365,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 87,409 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $4,265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,062,981.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,844. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile Us opened at $64.97 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $66.52.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

