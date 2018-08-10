Global Financial Private Capital LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 189.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $638,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,971 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 122.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 129,854 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 71,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 64,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,492,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,947 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,746. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

NYSE COP opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 119.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $73.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

