Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nomura raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $91.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics traded down $0.55, hitting $45.95, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 40,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,198. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 4.21.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 42,379 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $1,839,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 1,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $44,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $142,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $170,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $166,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $210,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

