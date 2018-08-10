Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $94.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $72.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,522. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,236,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,933,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,575,000 after buying an additional 3,221,439 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,579,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,126,000 after buying an additional 696,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,679,000 after buying an additional 3,148,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,290,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,300,000 after buying an additional 245,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

