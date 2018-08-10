Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 54,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,817. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $266.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,757,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after purchasing an additional 756,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 573,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,306,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

