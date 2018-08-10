Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 54,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,817. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,757,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after purchasing an additional 756,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 573,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,306,000.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
