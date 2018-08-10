Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Stake Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.51. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.99 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 35.39%. research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.11%.

GTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

