Geron (GERN) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Geron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of Geron traded up $0.02, hitting $3.77, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,069. The company has a market cap of $716.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.77. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative net margin of 3,232.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. analysts anticipate that Geron will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,388,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,924,000 after buying an additional 1,556,478 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 16.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 352.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 45,124 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Geron by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 319,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

