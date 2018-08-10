German American Bancorp. (GABC) versus First Busey (BUSE) Critical Review

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ: GABC) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

German American Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. German American Bancorp. pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 49.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp. has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Busey has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

German American Bancorp. has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp. and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp. 29.17% 11.13% 1.30% First Busey 21.51% 10.12% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for German American Bancorp. and First Busey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Busey 0 2 3 0 2.60

German American Bancorp. presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.12%. First Busey has a consensus target price of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Given First Busey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than German American Bancorp..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of German American Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of German American Bancorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of First Busey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares German American Bancorp. and First Busey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp. $142.88 million 5.91 $40.67 million $1.67 22.02 First Busey $308.78 million 4.93 $62.72 million $1.61 19.42

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp.. First Busey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Busey beats German American Bancorp. on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of February 13, 2018, the company operated 53 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, Keogh and other fiduciary, ATM and technology-based networks, and online and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession planning, and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides pay processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's Website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. It has 28 banking centers in Illinois; 7 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. First Busey Corporation was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

