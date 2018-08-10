Gerard A. Perri Purchases 500 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) COO Gerard A. Perri acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,373. The company has a market cap of $377.44 million and a PE ratio of 15.37. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.29 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 11.52%. equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

