General Motors (GM) Stake Increased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 163.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 108.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 407.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors opened at $37.51 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

