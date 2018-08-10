General Moly, Inc. (GMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,494 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 13th total of 660,022 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of General Moly worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN GMO opened at $0.37 on Friday. General Moly has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

