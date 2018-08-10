Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $494.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post $494.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $506.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $485.20 million. Generac posted sales of $457.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.41 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.98.

In other news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 14,662 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $755,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,440.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,539,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Pwmco LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,967,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac traded down $0.44, reaching $54.83, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

