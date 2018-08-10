Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $86.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 39.84%.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading traded down $0.63, reaching $13.88, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 510,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,186. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $614.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several research analysts have commented on GNK shares. Noble Financial set a $24.00 price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

