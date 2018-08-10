GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will post sales of $92.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.38 million and the lowest is $89.57 million. GDS reported sales of $49.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $400.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.49 million to $413.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $601.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $591.99 million to $610.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). GDS had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDS. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of GDS by 119.1% in the first quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 5,537,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,857 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of GDS by 3.5% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,379,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,472,000 after acquiring an additional 115,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 163.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 211.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,320,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 896,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $26,623,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS traded up $0.39, hitting $31.15, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,474,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,868. GDS has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 1.18.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

