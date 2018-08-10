GDS (GDS) & Twitter (TWTR) Critical Review

GDS (NASDAQ: GDS) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GDS and Twitter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $248.40 million 14.54 -$48.38 million ($0.51) -60.31 Twitter $2.44 billion 9.91 -$108.06 million $0.06 532.67

GDS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -20.08% -9.34% -3.07% Twitter 8.57% 4.37% 2.92%

Risk & Volatility

GDS has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GDS and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 0 4 1 3.20 Twitter 3 21 10 0 2.21

GDS currently has a consensus target price of $40.42, indicating a potential upside of 31.40%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $32.48, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Twitter.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Twitter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twitter beats GDS on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company has operations in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

