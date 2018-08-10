GDS (GDS) Trading Up 2.1%

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) was up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 78,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,947,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of GDS from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.18.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.40 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GDS by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd grew its position in GDS by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 5,537,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GDS by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 263.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 708,783 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

