Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $12,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,009,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,439,524.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Garmin stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $65.96.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.76 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 price target on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
