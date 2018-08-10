Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $12,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,009,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,439,524.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Garmin stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.76 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1,601.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2,037.7% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 price target on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

