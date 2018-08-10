Gapcoin (GAP) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

Gapcoin (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Gapcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Gapcoin has a market cap of $142,236.00 and $34.00 worth of Gapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gapcoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004342 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00272378 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000688 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003157 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00064705 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Gapcoin Coin Profile

Gapcoin (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Gapcoin’s total supply is 13,683,891 coins. Gapcoin’s official website is gapcoin.org . Gapcoin’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

Buying and Selling Gapcoin

Gapcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gapcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gapcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gapcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

