GambleCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,487.00 (GMCN)

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One GambleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges. GambleCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2,487.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GambleCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000265 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000230 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GambleCoin Profile

GMCN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 4,626,565 coins. The official website for GambleCoin is gamblecoin.fun . The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official

GambleCoin Coin Trading

GambleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GambleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

