Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $886,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Booking were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $6,448,282,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,227,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Booking by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,506,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,155.07.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $1,942.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,630.56 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.39 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

