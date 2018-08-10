Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires Shares of 1,500 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $288,674,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,724,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,595 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 722.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,346 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $171,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,724 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,315.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,187,935 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $167,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,162 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $373,023,000 after purchasing an additional 979,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

Shares of Electronic Arts opened at $127.82 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.63 and a 52 week high of $151.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $132,710.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,692 shares of company stock valued at $27,399,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

