Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Director Purchases $316,350.00 in Stock

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Director Alex Goor acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $316,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alex Goor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 1st, Alex Goor acquired 14,931 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $105,412.86.

On Friday, July 27th, Alex Goor acquired 17,434 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $130,755.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Alex Goor acquired 32,434 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $237,741.22.

On Monday, July 16th, Alex Goor acquired 5,400 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Alex Goor acquired 7,686 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $57,645.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Alex Goor acquired 2,100 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $15,750.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Alex Goor acquired 1,640 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Alex Goor acquired 9,913 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $79,006.61.

NYSE:GCAP opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.15. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weber Alan W grew its holdings in Gain Capital by 22.8% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 806,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,277,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the second quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gain Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

