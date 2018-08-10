Gaia (GAIA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gaia from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gaia to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Gaia alerts:

Shares of Gaia traded up $0.10, hitting $17.65, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,917. Gaia has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Gaia had a negative net margin of 64.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 million. sell-side analysts predict that Gaia will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gaia by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.