G4S plc (GFS) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.59

G4S plc (LON:GFS) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

G4S opened at GBX 255.90 ($3.31) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. G4S has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.43).

G4S (LON:GFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported GBX 7.40 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). G4S had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

GFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Cheuvreux restated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.75) price target on shares of G4S in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 220 ($2.85) to GBX 255 ($3.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 314 ($4.06).

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

