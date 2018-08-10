G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,719. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of -1.59. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $506,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $29,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 869,545 shares of company stock worth $41,827,716. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

