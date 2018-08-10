FY2022 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Lowered by Wedbush (KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of KPTI opened at $18.14 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $916.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.69.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $193,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 80,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,497,823.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,596 over the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 761.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 502.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.